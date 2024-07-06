Kopech gave up a run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins. He struck out one.

With two on and two outs in the ninth inning, Kopech gave up an RBI single to Bryan De La Cruz, but he then got Josh Bell to ground out to escape the jam. Kopech isn't exactly locked in right now, stumbling to a 6.91 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over his last 14.1 innings while blowing three of six save chances, but the White Sox seem content to deploy him at the team's closer for now, perhaps in an effort to increase his trade value.