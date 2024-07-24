Poteet (tricep) said Wednesday that he will throw his second full bullpen session Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Poteet had not been cleared to throw full bullpen sessions as of Monday, though he seems to have turned a corner in his rehab and is now slated to throw roughly 20-to-25 pitches in what will be his second mound session. The 29-year-old posted a 2.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 21 innings over four starts prior to suffering a tricep strain in June, though it's possible the Yankees move him into their bullpen once he returns from the IL.