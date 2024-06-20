Cole did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Cole surrendered a run on an RBI double by Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning then settled in over the next three. He allowed a single to Cedric Mullins to open the fifth and was pulled after throwing 62 pitches, but Mullins scored on a home run surrendered by Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio. Cole maxed out at 68 pitches during his minor-league rehab, so the Yankees appear to be easing him into his return. He touched 97 mph on his fastball and generated six swinging strikes in a solid season debut and will look to build up his workload early next week against the Mets.