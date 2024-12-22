Bona (knee) posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes in Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bona had missed four straight games with left knee tendinopathy before he was cleared to return to action for Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets. He went unused in that contest, but with Joel Embiid (knee) sitting out Saturday in the second leg of the back-to-back set, Bona entered the rotation as a backup option at center. With Embiid scheduled to return to action Monday versus the Spurs, however, Bona will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.