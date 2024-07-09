Bona tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 102-92 win over the Thunder in the Utah Summer League.

Bona was effective on the defensive end in the club's opening game of the Summer League, and he was hitting shots at an efficient rate. The No. 41 overall pick racked up two blocks, and he was known as a solid interior defender with UCLA as he averaged 1.8 blocks per game in two seasons. In his final collegiate season, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 games.