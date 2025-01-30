Maxey racked up a game-high 30 points (12-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 win over the Kings.

After dropping 43 points in Tuesday's win over the Lakers, Maxey was back at it Wednesday with his 15th game of the year scoring at least 30 points to lead the 76ers. The star guard has averaged 31.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.2 three-pointers across his last 10 outings. As long as Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) remain sidelined, Maxey should continue pouring in the points as Philadelphia's focal point on offense.