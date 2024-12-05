Antetokounmpo closed Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Hawks with 31 points (8-14 FG, 15-26 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Antetokounmpo filled the stat sheet admirably Wednesday and recorded his 11th game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds this season. However, his outstanding individual stat line wasn't enough to lift Milwaukee past the Bucks, as the rest of the team didn't play up tp par. Despite the fact the Bucks are going through a complicated start to the campaign, Antetokounmpo has been playing at a very high level. He's averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game across 19 contests, delivering career-high marks in points and assists while being on pace to average a double-double for the eighth straight season.