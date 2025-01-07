Head coach Doc Rivers said after Monday's 128-104 win over the Raptors that Antetokounmpo suffered a right pinkie injury that required three stitches, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He finished the game with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists and 12 rebounds across 29 minutes.

Rivers said that Antetokounmpo's ball-handling was affected after he cut his right hand on the rim during a block attempt in the first half. While Antetokounmpo was able to return to the contest and racked up a season-high assist total, the finger injury may have limited him as a scorer. Antetokounmpo's status will be worth checking heading into Wednesday's game against the Spurs, but his ability to return to Monday's contest bodes well for his chances of being available.