Antetokounmpo closed Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Clippers with 36 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes.

Antetokounmpo posted a stellar total despite a lingering knee injury that has kept him on the injury report. Although Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard did their level best to stay competitive, the Clippers pulled away during a ridiculous run from James Harden and didn't look back. t=The All-Star will get some much-needed rest before traveling to meet the Jazz Monday night.