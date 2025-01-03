Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Brooklyn.
Despite a shocking defeat to the Nets, Antetokounmpo made history after setting the longest streak for consecutive games with at least 20 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor. The star forward has been outstanding of late, recording seven double-doubles across his last eight appearances while averaging a robust 31.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in that span.
