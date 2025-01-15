Antetokounmpo logged 33 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings.

Antetokounmpo became just the 12th player in NBA history to record 50 career triple-doubles during Tuesday's win. Five of those triple-doubles have come this season, including two in his last five outings. Antetokounmpo also had one of his better nights from the charity stripe, as he was shooting just 52.1 percent on 9.6 free-throw attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.