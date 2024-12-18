Antetokounmpo tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 97-81 NBA Cup Championship win over the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in nearly every major statistical category while earning NBA Cup MVP honors and recording his fourth triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The superstar was elite on both ends of the floor, tying his season-high mark in steals while chipping in three-plus blocks for the seventh time this year. Antetokounmpo has yet to score fewer than 20 points in a game this season, and he has logged 16 outings with 30-plus points thus far.