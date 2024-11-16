Niang provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 144-126 victory over the Bulls.

Niang made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday due to Evan Mobley being sidelined with an illness. Niang finished two rebounds shy from his first double-double of the season and connected on four threes, which was second-most on the Cavaliers behind Donovan Mitchell (seven). Niang could make a second straight start Sunday against the Hornets if Mobley is still feeling under the weather.