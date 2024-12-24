Horford recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.

Horford got the starting nod Monday with Jayson Tatum (illness) inactive, contributing both on the glass and offensively while finishing two points shy of the double-digit mark. Horford has started in 19 games this season, securing at least five points and five rebounds in 10 of those outings. Expect Horford to return to the bench when Tatum is able to return to the starting five.