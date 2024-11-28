Zubac posted 18 points (9-11 FG), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 win over Washington.

It was a highly efficient night for Zubac, who registered his 13th double-double of the season in three quarters after head coach Tyronn Lue opted to keep his starters out of the fourth period in Wednesday's blowout win. Zubac has been a revelation for the Clippers in what has been a breakout 2024-25 campaign so far this year for the 27-year-old veteran big man, and over his last seven games, he's averaging 16.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest. Zubac should continue to be a very strong source of rebounds for fantasy managers going forward.