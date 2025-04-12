Zubac accumulated 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 101-100 victory over the Kings.

Zubac recorded a triple-double against the Rockets on Wednesday and posted a double-double here, with the star big man notching another impressive two-way display. That's been a trend for Zubac, though, as the big man is having a career-best season in 2024-25. He's recorded a double-double or a triple-double in each of his last 14 appearances, averaging 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over that stretch.