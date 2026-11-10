Zubac posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 6-8 FT) and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 125-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Zubac scored efficiently around the basket, converting five of seven field-goal attempts and making six free throws. However, his three rebounds were disappointing for a starting center, and he recorded no defensive stats. Zubac's fantasy value remains closely tied to rebounding and field-goal efficiency, making this a relatively underwhelming performance despite his scoring contribution.