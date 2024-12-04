Mann exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter due to a left finger injury and will not return, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He'll finish the game with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one block across 13 minutes.

Despite previous reports that Mann injured his wrist, the guard will not return due to a finger injury. The 28-year-old will likely undergo imaging on the finger, and he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves. With Mann sidelined, Amir Coffey is expected to pick up the slack the rest of the way.