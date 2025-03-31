Mann was ejected from Sunday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Mann was assessed his second technical foul after a confrontation with Andre Jackson, resulting in his ejection. He concludes the contest with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and a rebound in 14 minutes.
