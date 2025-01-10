The Grizzlies announced Friday that Spencer sustained a fractured thumb Thursday while practicing with the G League's Memphis Hustle. Spencer will undergo surgery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Even if Spencer has made a full recovery from surgery after the three-week checkup, he'll likely miss time beyond that while he works to regain conditioning after the extended absence. The second-round rookie out of UConn has had poor look on the injury front this season, as his NBA debut was delayed until late November after he sprained his ankle in the Las Vegas Summer League and the was diagnosed with a talar stress reaction prior to training camp. Spencer is averaging 4.0 points, 1.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers in 12.1 minutes per game over 10 appearances with the Grizzlies this season, but the two-way player could see most of his action with the G League's Memphis Hustle upon his return, provided the parent club isn't dealing with too many other injuries to wing players.