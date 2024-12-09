Spencer contributed 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 victory over the Wizards.

Spencer hadn't seen action for the NBA club since Nov. 23, but the two-way player was summoned from the G League to provide depth Sunday while Ja Morant (back) and Desmond Bane (toe) were sidelined. While the rookie second-round pick came through with a well-rounded line off the bench, he could find himself back outside of the rotation if Morant and Bane are back in action for the Grizzlies' next game Friday versus the Nets.