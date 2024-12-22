Spencer notched zero points (0-1 FG) in two minutes during Saturday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.
Spencer suited up for just the fifth time this season, playing two minutes during garbage time. It's been an underwhelming start to his career, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. The Grizzlies are blessed with a deep roster, preventing Spencer from stepping into a consistent role. Barring a miracle, Spencer is unlikely to feature as an every-night part of the rotation moving forward.
