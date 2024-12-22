Bane contributed 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.

Bane shouldered more of the offensive load with Ja Morant (back) sidelined, scoring a team-high 23 points. After a slow start to the season, Bane has been able to slowly turn things around, scoring at least 15 points in six of his past eight appearances. Despite the slow ramp-up, Bane should continue to play a significant role moving forward. His next opportunity to impress will come against the Clippers on Monday.