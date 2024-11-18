Jackson contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over Denver.

Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring and is embracing his role as one of the team's go-to players on offense due to the absence of Ja Morant (hip). The big man has scored at least 20 points in six games in a row, averaging 26.7 points and shooting 51.4 percent from the field in that stretch. Those numbers should face a regression once Morant is fully healthy, but for now, Bane remains a solid contributor in all formats who's putting up above-average scoring numbers respective to his career figures.