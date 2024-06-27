Edey was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Memphis.

Edey will provide frontcourt reinforcement for a Grizzlies team that has plenty of question marks outside of Jaren Jackson up front. At 7-foot-4, 300 pounds, Edey possesses the size and strength to be a high-level rebounder and interior defender. He also has surprisingly good touch for a player of his stature, making 71 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe last season at Purdue and hitting finesse shots in the paint with both hands. While his lack of foot speed will make him a target for opposing offenses in the pick-and-roll, Edey could be an excellent per-minute producer for fantasy purposes, whether that's alongside Jackson or off the bench.