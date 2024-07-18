Edey (ankle) didn't play in Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Magic but is expected to return before the end of Summer League, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Edey sprained his ankle during Salt Lake City Summer League and hasn't suited up for in a little over one week. The Grizzlies have indicated the injury is minor and they're just being cautious with the ninth overall pick. Still, the expectation is that he'll be back before Summer League ends. Edey's next chance to play will be Thursday against New Orleans.