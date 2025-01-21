Johnson logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Knicks.

The fourth-year forward logged his second straight double-double in two games back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for just over two weeks. Although his efficiency in both games has been less than desirable, it's certainly possible that Johnson's just shaking off the rust, especially as he was shooting over 50 percent from the field prior to going down at the beginning of the month. His next outing comes Wednesday against the Pistons.