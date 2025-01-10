Johnson (shoulder) remains out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Right shoulder inflammation will cost Johnson a fourth straight game Saturday, and the star forward's next chance to play for the Hawks comes Tuesday against Phoenix. With Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable against Houston, Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter could be needed for big minutes in Atlanta's rotation. Krejci has averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 threes in 25.1 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from deep over five games with Johnson unavailable this season.