Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has been working through inflammation in his right shoulder, which will force him to miss his second straight game. His next chance to see the floor will be Thursday against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Vit Krejci was inserted into the Hawks' starting lineup against the Clippers on Saturday, and he could remain in the starting five Tuesday due to Johnson's injury.