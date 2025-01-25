The Hawks announced Saturday that Johnson (shoulder) will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation and his injury status will be updated as appropriate.

Johnson left Thursday's contest due to a left shoulder injury and has already been ruled out against Toronto on Saturday. De'Andre Hunter (illness) and David Roddy will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. While there is no official timetable for Johnson's return, he will likely miss at least a few of Atlanta's upcoming outings.