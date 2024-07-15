Wallace signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Monday.

Wallace suited up for Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, during the 2023-24 season, appearing 16 games while averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per contest. He's continued to make an impression for the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League and will now head into training camp as one of the organization's three two-way players. Wallace has yet to make his NBA debut since going undrafted out of UTSA in 2021-22.