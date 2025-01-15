Young won't play Wednesday against the Bulls due to a right rib contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Young played 38 minutes Tuesday against the Suns with 43 points (13-31 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals. He apparently picked up an injury during that contest and the Hawks are likely exercising caution. Guys like Vit Krejci, Dyson Daniels and Garrison Mathews will likely have to soak up a ton of minutes Wednesday.