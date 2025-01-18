Herro amassed 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 133-113 loss to the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old guard produced his fifth straight game with 20-plus points and sank multiple threes in the seventh straight, and it's encouraging that Herro didn't see a significant drop in usage with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup. Through 10 games in January, Herro is averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 boards, 4.4 assists and 4.0 threes, and he figures to be the Heat's top outside scoring threat once a trade partner for Butler is finally found.