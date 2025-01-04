Ellis posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 138-133 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ellis slid into the starting five as the first unit adjusted to account for Keegan Murray's (ankle) absence. He did enough to be relevant with 11 shot attempts and was also effective on defense with three steals during the victory. Malik Monk's promotion to e first unit has diluted his results, so he's not very dependable as a fantasy option at the moment.