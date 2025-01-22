Finney-Smith amassed 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 win over the Wizards.

Finney-Smith delivered his best stat line since making his Lakers debut on Dec. 31, and he seems to be getting more comfortable on offense after scoring in double digits in three of his last five outings. That said, fantasy managers who enjoyed Finney-Smith's two-way ability in the first half of the season might feel disappointed with the numbers he's posted since the trade. He's averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in eight appearances with the Lakers while coming off the bench, something that shouldn't change in the foreseeable future. The bench role certainly limits his upside in all formats moving forward.