Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The returning Rui Hachimura (calf) will take Finney-Smith's place in Los Angeles' starting lineup Tuesday. The Lakers are also still monitoring Finney-Smith's minutes, but head coach JJ Redick hopes to get the forward up to 30 minutes soon. Over nine games off the bench with Los Angeles, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 threes in 23.0 minutes.