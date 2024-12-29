The Nets traded Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith has been in the center of trade rumors throughout the season, and he will join the Lakers after he averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest over 20 regular-season outings with Brooklyn. The 31-year-old is a solid veteran 3-and-D player, and throughout his nine-year career he has shot 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Finney-Smith should strengthen the club's frontcourt, and he will likely compete with Rui Hachimura for the starting job alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.