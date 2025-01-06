Irving has a bulging disc in his back and is expected to miss at least one-to-two weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Irving was already ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis due to an illness for his second straight absence, but now the star guard is looking at an extended absence. Charania reports that the Mavericks will have a better idea of a return date once they start treatment, but this is a tough blow for a roster that is already without Luka Doncic (calf). During the short term, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes will receive the bulk of the backcourt minutes without Irving in the mix.