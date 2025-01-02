Irving ended Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets with 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Irving didn't score at an elite level Wednesday, though he still stuffed the stat sheet with a season-high mark in blocks. The star guard has now delivered three or more steals-plus-blocks in seven outings, and he racked up three-plus steals in five of those matchups. Over his last 10 appearances, Irving has averaged 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks across 35.9 minutes per contest. He has also shot 42.1 percent from beyond the arc over that 10-game span.