Doncic (knee/ankle/chest) is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus the Celtics on Sunday but is expected to play, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic was previously downgraded from probable to questionable due to a thoracic contusion, but he is expected to suit up for the crucial Game 2 in Boston. The All-Star was in clear discomfort during Saturday's shootaround, notably grabbing at his chest. However, he's dealt with a litany of injuries throughout the playoffs, including a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Despite those issues, Doncic hasn't missed a game during the postseason, averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 41.3 minutes.