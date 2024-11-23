Marshall produced 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-120 win over the Nuggets.

The 26 points were a career high for Marshall, topping the 24 he recorded a couple seasons ago for the Pelicans -- coincidentally, that performance came against the Mavericks, his current squad. The fifth-year forward is putting together an impressive November overall, scoring in double digits in seven of 10 games and averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes a contest on the month.