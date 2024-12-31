Williams (knee) practiced Tuesday and is nearing a return to game action, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams has missed 11 straight games due to a left knee sprain, but he has his eyes on playing in at least one game during the Nets' upcoming back-to-back set -- Wednesday in Toronto and Thursday in Milwaukee. Given his lengthy absence, it's fair to assume Williams may face limitations when finally given the green light again. Also, Cam Thomas recently returned to action from a lengthy injury absence of his own, which will likely force Williams to operate off the bench after starting five straight games before his absence.