Gordon (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gordon has been officially ruled out for his fifth consecutive outing due to a right calf strain. Coach Michael Malone said Thursday that the veteran forward likely won't return for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Spurs on Saturday, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson should continue to see a bump in minutes during Gordon's absence.