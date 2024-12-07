Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Gordon was initially deemed probable for Saturday's contest, but his status downgraded to questionable after he missed shootaround and he will now observe the game in street clothes. His absence Saturday also jeopardizes his availability for the Nuggets' second leg of a back-to-back against the Hawks on Sunday. Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther should all see their playing time increase Saturday due to Gordon's absence.