Jordan supplied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 win over the Clippers.

Jordan got the start at center over Dario Saric due to the absence of Nikola Jokic (illness) and thrived, finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double and filling the stat sheet despite logging just 23 minutes. Jordan's fantasy upside will be short-lived, as his minutes will regress heavily once Jokic is ready to return, but he might have some streaming upside as long as he remains in a starting role.