Jordan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jordan is one of several players who will have the chance to handle an expanded role Wednesday, as head coach Michael Malone decided to rest all the usual starters. Jordan has made four starts this season, averaging 8.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks per game in those four contests.