Jordan is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Jordan was in the Nuggets' starting five for the last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday due to the return of Nikola Jokic (ankle). Across those two starts, Jordan averaged 10.5 points on 69.2 percent shooting, 16.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.5 minutes per contest.