Jordan finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Jordan was inserted into the starting lineup after Yves Missi was ruled out with a knee injury. At this point in his career, Jordan is mostly a locker room guy, seeing the floor on rare occasions. New Orleans plays Denver again Wednesday, and Jordan could once again find himself in the rotation, assuming Missi is ruled out. If that is the case, Jordan could be utilized for streaming purposes.