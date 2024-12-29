Alvarado (hamstring) was a full participant during Sunday's practice and expects to return to game action soon, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado hasn't suited up since sustaining the left hamstring strain Nov. 11. The 26-year-old guard said he is unlikely to play in Monday's matchup against the Clippers, according to Guillory; however, he could make his return as soon as Wednesday's game against the Heat. Alvarado has appeared in 11 regular-season outings thus far, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 25.6 minutes per contest.