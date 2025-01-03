Alvarado (hamstring), who is available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, will operate under a minutes restriction, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Alvarado will return to action following a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, though the Pelicans will limit his playing time as they work him back to playing form. The 26-year-old appeared in 11 regular-season matchups before the hamstring injury, during which he averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across a career-high 25.6 minutes per contest.